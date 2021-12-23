Buttigieg: Brunswick port awarded $14.6M to expand capacity

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks with WSAV News 3 after touring the Port of Savannah on Friday, Dec. 17.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has awarded over $241 million in grants for port improvements, including millions for the Colonel’s Island Terminal.

The Brunswick port — the nation’s second-busiest for Ro/Ro cargo import and export — will see $14.6 million to build a fourth berth for ships. According to the Department of Transportation, the funding will add needed capacity and more efficiently accommodate the larger vehicle carrier vessels.

Buttigieg said Thursday the grants will benefit a total of 25 projects in 19 states.

“U.S. maritime ports play a critical role in our supply chains,” the secretary stated. “These investments in our nation’s ports will help support American jobs, efficient and resilient operations, and faster delivery of goods to the American people.”

Buttigieg visited the Peach State last week to get a first-hand look at how the Georgia Ports Authority is working to address the clogged supply chain.

“One of the reasons we are here is we think what the Georgia Ports has done could be a model for other places around the country,” he said last Friday at the Garden City Terminal.

Under the new bipartisan infrastructure law, grant monies will nearly double next year to $450 million. That will be awarded annually over five years for a total of $2.25 billion benefiting U.S. ports.