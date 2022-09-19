RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — A portion of a busy road in Richmond Hill will be closed for railroad crossing improvements.

Beginning at 4 a.m. on Sept. 26, Ford Avenue will be closed at the railroad tracks at 40 Richard Davis Drive, near City Hall. The closure will last through Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.

The closure is at the request of CSX Railroad.

Richmond Hill officials say motorists will be able to access residences, businesses, and schools in the area up to the work zone, but traffic will not be allowed to cross through the work zone.