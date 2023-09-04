HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Just last week, Hilton Head Island was preparing for a storm. However, this past weekend the island was just as busy as a regular summer weekend.

“Most people stayed since it was a Wednesday and just wanted to see,” said David Martin, the owner of the Hilton Head Piggly Wiggly. “And sure enough, soon as that storm pulled out, It just pulled all that hot air out. It was just beautiful the next day.”

Thousands of visitors flocked to the beach town to celebrate Labor Day and while they weren’t at the beaches people were packing business at Coligny Plaza.

“I know yesterday I did over 800 so and today, the way things are going, we’re probably doing a good six 700,” said Amie Baima, Owner of Skillet’s Cafe.” That’s how many customers ate at Skillet’s Cafe on Sunday.

The restaurant has been serving customers for 30 years on the island. Baima said this year matches up to some of the best in the past.

“It was as good as last year. Yes, it’s great. And, you know, we get all the local people, plus people from Charlotte come down or Atlanta come down Augusta, just to celebrate the kick-off of the last part of the weekend,” Baima said.

Both say that most visitors come from just a few hours away. Just hoping to get one more vacation in the sun.

“A lot of weekend people and they were having a good time. Everybody is trying to squeeze that last little bit of summer in and the weather is just cooperating right after the storm. So it’s been beautiful,” Martin said.

While Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer businesses WSAV spoke to hope that’s not the case for them. They’re hoping for more great weather so that visitors and locals keep coming back.