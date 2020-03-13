‘Business as usual, until it’s not’ for Savannah air travelers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, it’s business as usual at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

Reenee Nardi from Hilton Head says she’s not afraid to travel but she is taking certain precautions, like washing her hands more.

“I’m at the airport to pick up my granddaughter who came down from Chicago and we decided it’s worth the risk,” said Nardi.

Lori Lynah, the Director of Marketing & Air Service Development for the airport, says for now it’s “business as usual, until it’s not,” as the effects of the coronavirus will be felt later on for a small leisure airport like this one.

“There are people departing on vacations and there are also people coming into town for what was going to be the St. Patrick’s Day festivities,” said Lynah. “I think people made those decisions and they’re going to travel.”

Many Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) students were checking their bags on Friday and heading home after the college announced the remainder of the spring semester will move to online instruction.

Their biggest concerns were centered around what they are leaving behind, including cars, apartments and necessary software they need for their coursework.

Bridget Koller, a SCAD student from Pennsylvania, says her animation major is centered around using many software programs that are only available on campus.

“I’m just starting out so I don’t really know much of anything with it. So I don’t have the proper equipment or anything to be able to do that,” said Koller. “It’ll be interesting to see how that’s going to work.”

In the airport, as in many grocery stores across the country, there’s an absence of hand sanitizer and wipes to buy.

“I’ve been on airplanes the last three months every month and I’ve always brought a Clorox wipes with me,” said Nardi.

Still, airport officials have hand sanitizer stations available for travelers and attendants to use at various locations in the airport.

“People are just carrying around a lot of hand sanitizer and are wiping things down and sort of policing their own area,” said Lynah. “I flew yesterday and everybody that was sitting around me did exactly that.”

