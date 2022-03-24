BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) investigates a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Burton.

BCSO says deputies responded at 8:30 p.m. to a report of a gunshot victim near Milledge Village Rd.

EMS paramedics pronounced the man dead from apparent gunshot wounds at the scene.

The name of the victim was not available at the time of this report.

Investigators learned other individuals involved in the shooting fled the scene prior to their arrival.

BCSO says there does not appear to be a threat to the general public.

BCSO asks anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

