Burton mobile home destroyed in fire

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A mobile home in Burton is a total loss following a fire Tuesday morning.

According to Burton Fire Capt. Daniel Byrne, fire departments from Burton, Beaufort and Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort were called to a home on Staffwood Road just before 10 a.m.

When crews arrived, the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

Byrne said the home was unoccupied at the time of the blaze and appeared to be under construction.

Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control, however, the home was destroyed.

Burton Fire and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause. Anyone with information on the incident can call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.