Burton first responders rescue driver trapped in rollover crash

BURTON, SC (WSAV) – The Burton Fire District (BFD) and Beaufort County EMS rescued a trapped driver from a rollover Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say a Burton district fire truck, training in the area, discovered the rollover accident just after 2 that afternoon off of Robert Smalls Parkway by Goethe Hill Road.

Crews discovered a female driver trapped inside the vehicle.

photo: Burton Fire District

Burton firefighters extricated the driver from the SUV with help from Beaufort city fire crews, who stabilized the vehicle to keep it from rolling.

The BFD says the driver appeared to have non-life threatening injuries.

Officials did not release a cause of the crash.