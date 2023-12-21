BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A newborn puppy is alive and well thanks to two members of the Burton Fire District.

Officials said the puppy’s owner rushed her to the fire department’s Shell Point Fire Station when she was showing no signs of life after birth.

Luckily, Burton firefighter/EMTs Lt. John Calcorzi and Fox Millinder knew how to approach the pup.

They used the same techniques they would for a newborn child, providing warmth, vigorous stimulation and a little airway assistance. Then, the puppy took its first breath and began to move.

In honor of the firefighters’ life-saving efforts, the owner named the new puppy Burton.

Officials said it’s not the only rescue crews made recently.

On Monday, Burton firefighter/EMTs restored the pulse of a person in cardiac arrest. And back on Dec. 7, crews helped the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources rescue an infant doe who had been trapped in a fence.