Burton firefighters rescue duckling trapped in drainage pipe for 3 days

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Burton Fire District rescued a duckling who was stuck in a drainage pipe for three days.

Just after 12 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were called to a home on Winter Green Drive in Mint Farms for an animal rescue. Homeowners said they had been hearing a duckling in the drain for the past few days and hoped it would free itself, but began to worry.

The duckling was trapped inside a 100-foot drainage pipe running under the roadway.

Crews went into the pipe and were able to rescue the duckling uninjured. She was returned to the pond and to her family.

The Burton Fire District says it has a long history of rescuing animals, including two dogs who were later adopted by firefighters.