BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — It’s been a busy few months for the heroes at the Burton Fire District.

From resuscitating people and animals to rescuing folks from burning homes. However, if you ask them, the firefighters say it’s what their community expects them to do.

“For them, it’s just part of the job,” said Burton Fire District Asst. Chief Daniel Byrne.

A Shell Point resident brought her little puppy into the fire station because he wasn’t breathing.

Thanks to firefighters, John Calcorzi and Fox Millinder, the pup now named “Burton” in honor of the fire district, is alive and well.

Calcorzi and Millinder treated him just like they would an infant. They warmed him up and essentially started petting him intensely until he cleared his airways and took some breaths.

“The puppy was very late. We heard up to ten weeks late and came out feet first,” Byrne said. “So it was a complicated, traumatic birth for the dog and probably just aspirated some fluids on the way out.”

Also on Wednesday, a son saved his elderly mother from her home that was up in flames. The son just happened to drive by when he saw the smoke. He knew he had to do something to save his mom.

He ran inside, grabbed his mom and got her out safely. Then the man went back inside to bring the flames under control using baking soda. Firefighters showed up shortly after to help extinguish what was left of the fire.

“The fire had gotten up in the walls and into the cabinets as well. So that fire was only seconds from really doing some damage,” Byrne said. “If she was in the house much longer, she would have definitely suffered some issues with some smoke. So he definitely prevented significant injury and possible, yes could have possibly saved her life as well.”

Being there to help their community in a split second is what being a firefighter is all about. Whether they’re saving their neighbor, a newborn or even a puppy, it’s important to take a second and recognize it.

“They go into burning buildings, they save lives, they do what they do but for them, it’s just part of the job,” Byrne said. “But I don’t think, you know, especially we’re dealing with a life, whether it’s the life of an animal or a life of a human being. Any time we save a life, able to save a life, whether it’s your job or not, that’s a pretty big deal.”

Also, those firefighters want you to know that this time of the year home fires are common. The biggest cause is cooking fires.

Firefighters urge you to make sure you have your fire extinguisher stored in a place where you can easily get to it. Also, make certain your smoke alarms are working.