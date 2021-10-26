Burton firefighter wins 1st place for her class in bodybuilding competition

BURTON, SC (WSAV) – Over the weekend, Burton Fire Lieutenant Danielle VanDam placed 1st in her class at a national bodybuilding competition in North Carolina.

Saturday, Lt. VanDam placed 1st in her class at the Mid Atlantic Body Building and Fitness event in Charlotte, N.C.

VanDam has been with Burton Fire since 2018. She is currently the medical training officer for the fire district.

In 2020, VanDam was recognized as Firefighter of the Year.

The married mother of two is also a fitness and martial arts instructor. VanDam is also working on her graduate degree and flight medic qualifications.

“Danielle gives 100% to what she does,” stated Burton Fire Chief Harry Rountree. “Her personal and professional achievements are a testament [of] her commitment to our community and the emergency medical services that we provide to our citizens.”