BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Burton Fire District helped extinguish a fire at a Grays Hill home Thursday morning.

It’s the second time this year that fire crews have responded to the same location.

According to Burton Fire, crews were called to the scene just before 8 a.m. in the area of Moses Road and Deepwood Lane. The 911 caller reported smoke coming from a building within feet of his home.

Firefighters found smoke coming from an empty building at the back of the home where they discovered a pale containing burning debris.

Crews removed the pale from the structure and extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Back on July 9 in the early morning hours, firefighters responded to the same building, which appears to have been under renovation at one time, Burton Fire said. Crews found heavy fire coming from the second floor of the building.

They were able to quickly get the fire under control.

Officials said the fire was likely caused by “improperly discarded smoking material.”

Thursday’s fire was also the second house fire Burton Fire responded to in less than 24 hours. A family of five was displaced in Wednesday’s fire.