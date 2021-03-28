Burton fire leaves one dead, two critically injured

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A Burton home caught fire and left one dead and two critically injured Saturday night, The Burton Fire District said.

The fire occurred on Dream Catcher Lane around 11:45 p.m. and firefighters arriving on the scene saw the fire from the front of a single-wide mobile home. The 911 callers told police that a man was still inside the home and firefighters made their way to the back of the home where he was, according to the firefighters.

Fire crews removed the man under heavy fire conditions and he was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital where he died.

Two additional men were critically injured but were not inside the home when firefighters arrived, firefighters said.

Police are investigating what started the flames.