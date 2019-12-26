Burton Fire District: Santa programs wrap a successful season

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – The Burton Fire District has wrapped up its Santa programs and fire officials say it was a tremendous success.

The Burton Fire District began its Santa programs on November 27th by putting up Santa mailboxes at all five of its fire stations. Burton firefighters participate in the mailbox program to help local children communicate directly with Santa Claus.

In just three weeks, firefighters processed just under 100 letters from local children.

Following the mailbox program, on December 1st, the Burton Fire District started its annual Santa Ride program where firefighters drive Santa through all Beaufort County communities within the Burton district.

Burton firefighters have been driving Santa around for over 25 years, bringing candy and fire safety messages to local families.

According to officials the Burton Fire District was able to reach over 2500 citizens this season.

Officials say while all the fun and holiday cheer these programs bring is important, it’s also the underlying safety messages they bring which is equally important.

“This year, from November 27th to December 26th, we only had one house fire, and a smoke alarm and a fire extinguisher used by the family saved the home from serious damages,” said Burton Fire District Chief Harry Rountree. “So whether it’s our messages or that just by seeing us it serves as a reminder to be safe, it seems to be working.”

This holiday season Burton firefighters also completed over 18 building inspections, and conducted 12 education events in two of its elementary schools, reaching over 200 children in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten classes.

