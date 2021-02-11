Burton Fire crews rescue semi-conscious woman from smoke-filled home

BURTON, SC (WSAV) – Emergency crews responding to a possible house fire Thursday morning discovered a semi-conscious woman in her smoke-filled home.

Burton and MCAS Beaufort firefighters, along with Beaufort County EMS, responded to a reported house fire on Detour Rd in Seabrook around 6:30 a.m.

Crews arrived to find the home was “full of smoke,” and bystanders trying to evacuate a female occupant from the home.

Officials say the woman was unresponsive in a rear bedroom.

Fire crews carried the woman out of the home. EMS crews treated the woman and transported her to the hospital.

Firefighters determined the smoke was caused by cooking left on the stove.

Burton Fire officials say it is unknown if the smoke caused the female to become unresponsive, or if she suffered a medical emergency.

Officials say there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

Residents who need a smoke alarm, need assistance with the ones the have, or have questions, are encouraged to contact their local fire department, or can email safetyed@burtonfd.org