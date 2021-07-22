Burton fire crews put out fire at propane farm

BURTON, SC (WSAV) – Thursday morning the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a fire at a local propane farm.

Crews responded to the scene at the Ferrellgas propane farm at 99 Joe Frazier Road after receiving a 911 call of a fire on the property.

Crews discovered smoke and flames coming from the rear of a shed next to propane tanks.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze. Officials say there was no damage to the tanks.

Burton fire officials state that at no time was there a danger to the public.

During the event, Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office closed Joe Frazier Rd from Burton Wells Rd to Possum Hill Rd.

Traffic was redirected for approximately 45 minutes until emergency crews left the scene.

photo: Burton Fire District

No injuries were reported.

Burton fire officials say the fire remains under investigation, however appears to have been caused by an electrical issue.