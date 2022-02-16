Burton Fire celebrates 49 years, recognizes 2021’s Firefighter and Fire Officer of the Year

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Tuesday night the Burton Fire District (BFD) celebrated its’ 49th birthday. During the celebration event the department recognized two individuals named as the 2021 Firefighter and Fire Officer of the Year.

Captain Bobby Davidson received the honor of being named as Burton Fire District’s 2021 Fire Officer of the Year.

According to the BFD, his colleagues describe him as dedicated to the service of others both on and off duty.

Captain Davidson is a member of the SC Firefighter Assistance Team, who assists with the mental health firefighters and their families across the region, and is also a volunteer firefighter for the Town of Hampton.

Davidson was selected as Burton’s Firefighter of the Year in 2010 and as Burton’s Fire Officer of the Year in 2015.

In 2017, he was selected to receive the Citizenship Award from the South Carolina Firefighters’ Association, and in 2018 he was also selected as Beaufort Exchange Club’s Firefighter of the Year.

Firefighter Mauricio Gallego received the honor of being named Burton Fire District’s 2021 Firefighter of the Year.

According to the BFD, Gallego’s peers selected him for his great attitude and his motivation for learning new things in everything from firefighting courses to fire truck maintenance. His peers also say he is always willing to jump in and help with any task.

BFD says Firefighter Gallego came to the United States from Bogota, Columbia, when he was only 10 years old.

After retiring as a Marine Corps Warrant Officer, in which he participated in two deployments to Afghanistan and four deployments to the Pacific, he joined the Burton Fire District.

Firefighter Gallego also received the prestigious Order of the Maltese Cross award when he graduated from the South Carolina Fire Academy in 2020, and was also a member of a crew that restored a pulse to a person in cardiac arrest.