Burton FD to begin Narcan training, highlights importance of life saving drug

BURTON, SC (WSAV) – Burton firefighters begin training on Narcan and airway management Monday.

Emergency crews use Narcan (Naloxone) in saving lives in opioid overdoses.

According to the Burton Fire District (BFD), this week is National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week.

The BFD says they are helping spread the word about the dangers of opioids and the importance of Narcan.

The BFD says so far in 2021, Burton firefighters responded to over 30 patients who possibly overdosed, and Narcan was administered in 19 of those cases.

“No matter how the situation ends these are tragic events,” stated Burton Fire District Captain Daniel Byrne.

“Many times, this is occurring in front of the family who called 911, and it is a very sad and intense situation. Even after we revive the patient, we know that they will have a long road battling back from addiction. There have been times we have had to return to the same person twice.”

photo: Burton Fire District

Burton firefighters routinely train on the administration of Narcan.

According to the Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department (BADA), Beaufort County opioid overdose deaths in 2020 have increased 222.22% from 2019.

BADA will be offering free curbside-drive up Narcan training for the community on April 10th in Beaufort and Bluffton.

The event is at 10:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. at 1905 Duke St.in Beaufort and 4819 Bluffton Parkway in Bluffton.