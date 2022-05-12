BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District responded to two trash fires, within hours of each other, that spread out of control on Wednesday.

A little after 3 p.m., Burton firefighters responded to a spreading fire in the woodland area off of Parker Drive that was started by a burning couch. The fire spread and deep-seated in the underbrush. The MCAS Fire Department also provided specialized equipment and helped extinguish the fire, which took an hour and a half to extinguish.

Burning couch fire off of Parker Drive

Later that day, just before 7 p.m., Burton firefighters were called to a fire caused by a resident burning a mattress and other trash in their yard. It took fire crews an hour to extinguish the fire, but the home was saved from damage.

The day prior, on Tuesday, Burton firefighters extinguished two unattended yard debris fires after the residents left the fires smoldering and went inside to prepare for bed.

“With summer heat and dry conditions approaching, these fires become more dangerous because they will spread out of control quickly,” stated Burton fire captain Chris Moyer who responded to all four fires. “Just as dangerous is burning trash. Not only is it illegal to burn trash and they can quickly spread out of control, but they release carcinogens which can become a health concern for those who are exposed to the smoke.”

Burton officials say residents living in incorporated areas of the county are encouraged to check with their local fire department for rules and regulations.