Burton family of 6 displaced by apartment fire

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A Burton family of six was displaced by an apartment fire on Friday evening.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, The Burton Fire District(BFD) and MCAS Fire Department, along with Beaufort County EMS and Sherriff’s Office, responded to reports of a grease fire at an apartment at the Magnolia Park Apartments on Laurel Bay Road.

Burton firefighters from the nearby Pinewood fire station arrived quickly and reported light smoke coming from a third-floor apartment. Building residents were evacuating at that time.

Upon an initial investigation, officials found one sprinkler head activated above a stove where a grease fire had erupted, which extinguished the fire. Firefighters stopped the flow of water from the sprinkler head until the complex’s maintenance personnel restored the system.

Due to smoke and water damage in the apartment, a family of two adults and four children were displaced. Red Cross is assisting the family.

Burton fire officials say that while the family of this apartment had to be temporarily relocated, the families in the other five apartments were able to return home due to the sprinkler putting out the fire.

“A fire doubles in size every 18-30 seconds, and even with a less than three-minute response by firefighters, without that sprinkler system and single sprinkler head, the fire would have devastated that apartment and caused damages throughout the building, possibly displacing all six families” stated Burton Fire District Community Support Officer Captain Daniel Byrne.

Burton fire officials continue to stress the importance of sprinkler systems.

“We can dry out your home, but we cannot unburn it,” fire officials said.

According to BFD, firefighters nationwide still struggle with the adoption of the sprinkler code in their communities.