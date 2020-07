BURTON, SC (WSAV) – According officials, a two vehicle crash leads to injuries and a road closure.

The collision between a sedan and a truck happened Thursday morning on Shell Point Road and Broad River Drive.

First responders extricated one of the drivers from her vehicle.

Officials say there are potential serious injuries but not believed to be life threatening.

Officials closed down Shell Point Rd. to clear the scene.

Crews say the road might be closed for an hour.