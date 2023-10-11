BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Bulloch County Animal Services is trying to find new homes for nearly 150 dogs and cats after a man says he was overwhelmed with their care.

County officials tell News 3 that all of the animals taken from the home were loved and well taken care of. Now, they need someone who will love them just as much in a new home.

“The owner of the property is voluntarily surrendering these animals,” said Ted Wynn, public safety director.

It’s taking multiple days to remove the animals from the house off of Highway 301.

“It was just a situation where the family got overwhelmed with the sheer volume of the animals,” said Wynn.

The sheriff’s office responded to a call from the man living there. He told deputies that after the death of his wife, he decided the animals were too much to take care of.

“Hopefully, the community will come out and adopt some of our adoptable dogs which gives us more space to help these animals,” said Amanda Anderson, shelter supervisor.

Bulloch Animal Services is making as much room as they can for these animals. The others will go to shelters in the surrounding area.

News 3 caught up with a woman living just 12 miles away who has taken in well over 500 animals over the years to gain insight into what it takes to have a big rescue heart.

“I just can’t say no,” said Terri Mohn. “Sometimes I forget some of their names.”

She says she spends around five hours a day taking care of over two dozen animals she has at her house.

“I know people think I’m crazy that you don’t realize [how many] you’ve got,” said Mohn. “Thirty to forty cats don’t mean nothing. They just show up, you name them and they stay.”

She relates to the homeowner, saying she can’t stand to see a lonely stray.

“You know that they’re not gonna eat, not gonna drink, it’s gonna be raining, it’s gonna be cold and you can’t stand it,” said Mohn.

“They’re old and I’m old and nobody’s thrown me to the curb.”