Bulloch County EMA prepares for spring severe weather

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The week of Feb. 7 to 11 is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Georgia.
Spring is traditionally a period where the threat of tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and lighting from severe thunderstorms greatly increase. This week serves as a reminder to review emergency procedures and to always be ready.
“Springtime is a time for people to realize that we’re going to be expecting some severe weather most likely as the temperatures warm up,” said Bulloch County EMA Director Ted Wynn. “It’s a week people are encouraged to do some things to help protect their families.”
Wynn says oftentimes it’s the little things that people forget that can make a huge difference.
“We encourage folks to get a kit and have a disaster supply kit,” said Wynn, “make a plan for what they will do in the event of a disaster and stay informed.”
The increased risk for severe weather is a month or so away, but Wynn says it could happen at any given moment. A recent example was when a tornado touched down in Toombs County causing significant damage.
Below is the daily schedule for Severe Weather Preparedness Week:
- Monday, Feb. 7 – Family Preparedness/NOAA Weather Radio Day: Purchase a life-saving NOAA Weather Radio and choose an out-of-state friend as a “check-in” contact to call if your family gets separated.
- Tuesday, Feb. 8 – Thunderstorm Safety: Learn the difference between a thunderstorm watch and a thunderstorm warning.
- Wednesday, Feb. 9 – Tornado Safety (Drill at 9 a.m.): Determine in advance where you will take shelter in case of a tornado warning.
- Thursday, Feb. 10 – Lightning Safety: Learn the 30/30 rule. If after seeing lightning, you cannot count to 30 before hearing thunder, go indoors. Stay indoors for 30 minutes after hearing the last clap of thunder.
- Friday, Feb. 11 – Flood Safety: Copy important documents, seal them in a watertight container and add them to your Ready kit.