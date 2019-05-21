Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office holds a remembrance ceremony for fallen deputy

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is keeping the memory of one of it’s fallen deputies alive. Monday they held a remembrance ceremony for that sergeant and hung a wreath in his honor.

In the lobby of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, a wreath was placed on the wall in honor of Sgt. Wilbur Berry. Sgt. Berry died 18 years ago after being shot by a suspect, he was trying to arrest.

His widow Judy Berry, said after his death things were hard, but knowing he is still thought about makes it easier.

“Some days it feels like he’s been gone forever, and some days it feels like he just left yesterday…It’s been quite an honor to know that the sheriff’s department has kept his memory alive,” Berry said.

After the wreath was hung many spoke highly of Sgt. Berry. Sharing stories of what he taught them and what they admired about him.

” I learned a lot from Wilbur. One thing was how to treat people. Sometimes we have to kind of lay our hands on and deal with people in the community, but Wilbur could do it without ever having to do that,” Sheriff Noel Brown said.

Charles Sikes added “He always presented himself well. He was easy. Laidback.”

And Kenny Thompson mentioned how Sgt. Berry ” He walked lightly, but he had a big thunder and punch behind him.”

Judy Berry said one of the best things about the ceremony was that deputies who weren’t around when her husband was killed but work at the Sheriff’s Office now, will get to learn about a man who meant so much to her.

” They’re learning from guys who worked here with him and their memory, so it does mean a lot they are going to continue even after some of these guys are long gone,” Berry said.