REGISTER, Ga. (WSAV) — Bulloch County officials are announcing a brand new manufacturing facility that will soon set up shop in the town of Register.

Aspen Aerogels, a Massachusetts based company will take over the Southern Gateway Commerce Park Location off of I-16.

“We are going to spend several hundred million dollars, we are going to employ several hundred people, but almost as important as those things I would say is that we also are bringing a company that is dynamic, is interesting,” explained Don Young, CEO of Aspen Aerogels. “We want to be a preferred employer in the area. We have a strong culture as a company and we want to be part of the community,”

The new facility is expected to bring more than 250 advanced manufacturing jobs to the Statesboro area.

The 500,000 square-foot facility will focus on the production of aerogel thermal insulating material, which is used to assemble the batteries for electronic vehicles.

In total, the $325M investment signals the single largest economic development opportunity in Bulloch Co. history.

“All the factors that caused us to be attracted to Georgia and Bulloch Co.in particular all still excited. Near the port city of Savannah, a strong capable work force, the university town that is Georgia Southern and Statesboro all of those things were attractive,” Young said .

Officials say, this groundbreaking marks Georgia’s latest commitment to the electronic vehicle market and sustainable technology.