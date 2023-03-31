BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Bulloch County EMS paramedic has resigned after allegedly chasing down what she claimed was a stolen vehicle.

A 911 call from the male driver involved in the March 16 incident details an angry high-speed chase.

“Her mother just went ape— on the highway with me trying to get me to pull over and I’m like ‘What is going on?'” the driver told 911.

He explained that as he was driving a car borrowed from a coworker and friend, her mother, Staci Tyler White, tried to chase him down with lights and sirens on.

“Her momma just treated me like a cop…pulled me over in the ambulance,” he said. “I’ve never seen such a thing.”

An incident from White’s partner, who was reportedly in the ambulance during the chase, said “Staci was out of control and not paying attention to the roadway or other drivers.”

The partner said White was driving erratically at a high rate of speed, trying to run the driver off of the roadway.

At one point, the partner said White even tried to flag down a Statesboro police officer to join in on the chase.

Meanwhile, the driver assured 911 that he was only borrowing the car.

“And I definitely don’t want to get pulled over and treated like I stole a car,” he added.

That same day, Bulloch County EMS placed White on administrative leave without pay. She had been arrested on two misdemeanor charges, a Bulloch County EMS official said.

The following day, White resigned from her position.

“This has been a wonderful experience and I appreciate the opportunity to have worked here and I will greatly miss it and all of the people who have come to be family to me,” she wrote in her letter of resignation.

White had been with the department since February 2008.