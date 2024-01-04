STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Leaders in Bulloch County are getting ready for a surge of move-ins, using their first commissioners’ meeting of the year to approve a 400-home subdivision.

“We’re seeing growth really just across the board,” said planning director James Pope.

He expects that the county will be on par with the housing demand brought on by the Hyundai Metaplant.

“As long as you follow good planning, you can have a good community and still have that sense of place without jeopardizing what everybody truly loves here in Bulloch County,” said Pope.

The commissioners’ first meeting of the year had five areas up for rezoning into residential districts. The board approved three.

Pope says it’s hard to know what will be approved after he takes his recommendations to the board, where packed public meetings are becoming a more common occurrence.

“Things do get brought up in the commission meetings that maybe just were not as much of a concern for staff, but then it comes out that something the public brings up, maybe we should have considered that more,” said Pope.

He says their rezoning objectives are all guided by their comprehensive plan. They asked for the public’s feedback this November to prepare for the next five years.

“We’re looking at all those factors and determining is this character area still appropriate for how we want the county to grow in that particular area?” said Pope.

He says growth should be steered by infrastructure that can support it. They’re focusing on developing close to Bryan County and nearby I-16 entrances to attract Hyundai employees moving in.

Pope says 2,200 housing units have already gotten the green light, excluding Statesboro.