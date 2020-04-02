Bulloch County inmate dies in cell, Officials investigate

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) investigates an inmate’s death.

Officials say jail staff were made aware by other inmates Wednesday of an unresponsive inmate in one of the jail cells. Crews attempted to revive the inmate but the person was unable to be resuscitated and died on scene.

The BCSO says there is no indication of any foul play suspected at this time.

The body will be transported to the GBI medical examiner’s office for autopsy.

Officials have not released the identity of the inmate. The identification is being withheld pending family notifications.