BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A homeowner in Bulloch County shot a man after he approached them and pointed a gun at them, deputies say.

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Alex Smith, 26, was yelling at the homeowner and “aggressively approached” the homeowner on Hopeulikit Lane around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The homeowner shot Smith in his chest after he pointed a gun at the homeowner, BCSO said. Smith was treated at the scene and then taken to Memorial Medical Center. Smith is in stable condition.

Deputies continue to investigate the shooting and urge anyone with information to call Investigator Pre

Cone at (912) 764-1703.