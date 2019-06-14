Bulloch County Animal Shelter receives a grant to help with areas feral cat problem Video

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV)- A grant will soon help Animal Services in Bulloch County deal with feral cats. The money will allow the local shelter to help reduce the homeless cat population.

Bulloch County Animal Control recently received a $30,000 "Rachel Ray Save Them All Foundation" grant to address the issue of feral cats in the area.

Director Wendy Ivey said the money will go toward a program with the county's humane society to help reduce the areas high population of stray cats without resorting to having to euthanize them.

Ivey said in a year they take in about 1,000 cats, with about 75-percent of them being feral. The grant money will allow officials to trap, neuter, vaccinate and release the animals.

Ivey also said not only will the grant hopefully get control of the cats but also help free up animal services resources.

"Our animal control officers were constantly being backed up on feral cat calls and feral cats are not a public safety hazard. It was taking our officers away from actual public safety complaints and keeping them very backed up and behind," Ivey said.

The director noted that it would take about a year before neighbors see fewer cats on the streets.

