BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — As development in the Coastal Empire continues to boom, local leaders in Bulloch County and Statesboro are working to improve transportation by 2045.

“A lot of things have happened in terms of development pressure from the Hyundai Metaplant and the vendors that are coming in that are associated with Hyundai,” Kathy Field, Director of Planning and Development for the City of Statesboro, says.

The city and county are building off of a plan from 2009, but the area has grown since then, according to James Pope, Planning and Development Director for Bulloch County.

“We want to be responsible with our network improvements and where we want to guide the growth. With the recent economic development announcements over the past year, we anticipate additional people moving to Bulloch County,” Pope says.

Safety is also a priority.

“We will look at the crash data from the Department of Transportation and local police reports… things that will help us identify problem intersections… I think you will see a number of alternative modes of transportation and infrastructure being added into this plan, like sidewalks,” Pope says.

The funds for this plan are coming from T-SPLOST and G-DOT. The public hearing is set for Monday, September 25th at 5 p.m. at the First Methodist church on South Main Street. They expect to have several meetings over the course of the next year before they finalize their plan.