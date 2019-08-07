Bulloch Co. student struck by vehicle during pickup

PORTAL, Ga. (WSAV) – School officials say a 6th-grade student in Portal was struck by a vehicle while they were walking to meet their parent on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Bulloch County Schools says around 3 p.m. the Portal Middle High School student was walking to Portal Elementary School. They were struck in the roadway between the two schools.

Emergency crews immediately responded to the scene and “rendered positive care” to the child.

Bulloch County Schools have been in session for less than a week.