Bulloch Co. expands state of emergency order with new measures including curfew

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Bulloch County leaders announced addition measures to the county’s State of Emergency ordinance.
The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners originally adopted the State of Emergency on March 17th.
Monday the board voted to include additional measures to the ordinance.
The added measures include:
- A shelter-in-place order for the medically fragile, persons who have COVID-19 and those suspect of or exposed to COVID-19
- A curfew will take place from 10:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m., with exemptions for people carrying out essential activities
- A prohibition against overcharging for goods, materials, services and housing
- Restriction of public or private gatherings of greater than 10 people. (Exemption: outdoor funeral/graveside services may have up to 25 people) For groups of 10 or smaller, social distancing rules should be used
- Businesses licensed for on site alcohol consumption may not sell open containers but may sell unopened go containers for off-premise consumption
- Dine-in services are suspended. Drive-through and take-out is allowed with social distancing rules applied
- All county public recreation activities, programs and events are suspended
- Public access restriction and prohibition to county buildings extended to April 27
- All deadlines, actions and decisions may be tolled or delayed until late-May
Read the official Bulloch County ordinance here: