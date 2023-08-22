BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Bulloch County Commission unanimously approved a millage rate hike during a meeting Tuesday morning.

The proposed increase will bring the millage rate up by about $2.8 million, meaning property tax on a $200,000 property would increase by $225.

Monday night, Bulloch County held one of several upcoming public hearings for the proposed property tax increase.

The Board of Education still needs to vote on its portion. There will be three additional public hearings on: