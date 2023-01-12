BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School charged with simple battery involving an incident with a child has retired, according to the Bulloch County Schools.

Back in December, the school district announced the superintendent was seeking termination and non-renewal of Patrick Hill’s contract “based on firsthand witness statements and a review of available surveillance footage.”

That footage, provided by the Statesboro Herald, shows Hill throwing a student in a hallway.

He’d been removed from the school after the district was made aware of the “potentially inappropriate actions” on Nov. 14, Bulloch County Schools said.

Hill was scheduled for a fair dismissal hearing with the Bulloch County Board of Education on Friday. Because he had been approved for retirement by the Teachers Retirement System of Georgia, the hearing was no longer needed.

A retiree cannot be employed with a school system, so Hill’s employment was severed, a statement from the school district said.

This was Hill’s first year at Mattie Lively, although he was first hired in the district in 1993.