Bullet goes through home, CCPD warns of dangers of careless sport shooting

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) say a bullet went through a woman’s home last week. Now CCPD warns residents of the dangers of careless sport shooting.

Wednesday officers responded to a home in the Forest Cove subdivision. The resident says she was sitting on her couch that morning when she heard two loud pops. Both the glass in her backdoor and her television shattered.

Police discovered a bullet in the television.

Detectives determined the bullet was fired from across the marsh, possibly up to a mile and a half away.

Detectives believe the gun was fired for sport.

“This incident proves how dangerous careless sport shooting is and how it has the potential to be deadly,” said CCPD Investigations Division Captain Gene Harley.

“When you fire a gun, you are responsible for that bullet and any injury or damage that occurs. When firing a gun for sport, it is imperative to know your backdrop and know the capability of the weapon you are firing and how far the bullet can travel.”