Bull Street Library to temporarily close for renovations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Live Oak Public Libraries announced the Bull Street Library location will be temporarily closed for building renovations starting this upcoming weekend.

The library is expected to be closed from February 19 through February 27.

The Bull Street location is expected to reopen with limited services on February 28.

Library officials say Bull Street Library patrons will not be charged for overdue fines accrued during the closure. Patrons can keep materials until the library reopens or drop them off at another library location.

Library officials ask community members who plan to request a hold for materials to make those requests for a different library location.

The full renovation project is expected to run from February through May. Upgrades will include new interior finishes as well as a revised layout of spaces in some areas.

After reopening, there will be partial closures of some spaces and some impact to services as carpet and flooring are replaced throughout the building.

All other Live Oak Public Libraries locations are open with regular hours, and eLibrary digital resources are available online anytime 24/7.