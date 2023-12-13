SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Bull Street Library will be reopening next week with an all-day celebration.

The library has been closed since September for a roof renovation project.

The “Back to Bull Street” celebration is set for Monday, Dec. 18, starting at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The rest of the day will feature storytimes, adult crafts and live music from classical guitarist Jeff Bianchi.

“We are so excited to return to Bull Street Library after months away, and we want to celebrate with our community! We know how much this library means to you, and we’re happy to finally open to the public,” said Live Oak Public Libraries Executive Director Lola Shelton-Council. “Thank you for your patience while the roofing project was completed.”

Officials said the roof project was meant to better protect the library’s spaces and collections and better prepare the building for future generations to enjoy.

Bull Street Library is one of the oldest libraries in the 16-branch Live Oak Public Libraries system.