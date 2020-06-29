Bull Street Library temporarily closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Savannah, GA (WSAV) – Live Oak Libraries announced the Bull Street Library will be temporarily closed starting Monday after a staff member at the location tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Crews plan to deep clean and disinfect the Bull Street Library while some staff who may have been exposed will self-isolate at home for 14 days.

The Bull Street Library plans to reopen to the public with limited services the week of July 6 with the help of staff from other locations.

Most Live Oak Public Libraries have been open to the public with limited services and safety measures since June 15.

Library officials say protective practices are in place to reduce contact while still providing access to resources.

Other library locations continue to be open with their current operating hours.

Visit liveoakpl.org/health for more information and updates.