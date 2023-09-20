SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local library will be closed for over two months for a roof replacement.

Bull Street Library will be shut down now through Friday, Dec. 8.

According to Live Oak Public Libraries, the construction will help to better protect the over 100-year-old building.

Library goers can return items to any other library location and pick up holds at Carnegie Library or another library location of your choice.

As for employees, they will temporarily relocate to other libraries during the closure.

Visit liveoakpl.org for more information.