Build-A-Bear closes doors during 'Pay Your Age' sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Build-A-Bear Workshop has shut down all U.S. locations on Thursday due to crowd safety concerns, including Savannah's Oglethorpe Mall store.
The company was offering a 'Pay Your Age' sale, which allowed 'Bonus Club' customers to buy a furry friend at the cost of their current age.
But the lines were so long, the company had to close doors altogether.
Build-A-Bear posted the following update on their website:
"Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional Guests at our U.S. Build-A-Bear Workshop locations due to crowd and safety concerns
We have closed lines in our U.S. stores. We understand some of our Guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible."
According to Oglethorpe Mall officials, they are instead offering customers $15 vouchers to be used on a different day.
The store closed lines shortly after noon.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.