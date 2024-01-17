BRUNSWICK, Ga (WSAV)- Buc-ee’s has announced that it will be opening its third location in Georgia this month.

The home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food, and the friendliest beaver will break ground at a new travel center in Brunswick on Monday, Jan. 29.

According to officials, Brunswick made perfect sense for a Buc-ee’s location, as it is a natural stop between Florida and South Carolina.

The new travel stop can be found along Highway 95 at State Highway 99.

It will be more than 74-thousand square feet and will have 120 gas pumps.

This new location will bring more than 200 full-time jobs to the area with starting pay beginning what is considered well above the minimum wage, full benefits, 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

This well-known chain was founded in Texas in 1982 and has operated 47 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Missouri, and Tennessee.