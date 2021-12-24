BTFD: Red Cross assisting residents after Sun City garage fire, pet rescued

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Bluffton Township Fire District (BTFD) and Beaufort County EMS responded to a house fire in Sun City early Thursday evening.

Crews arrived after 5:00 p.m. to discover heavy fire coming from the garage of the home.

BTFD says fire crews were able to keep the fire mainly in the garage area.

Officials say fire crews were able to save one of two beloved family pets.

The pet was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist the residents.

The Bluffton Fire District Fire Marshal’s office continues to investigate the cause of the fire.