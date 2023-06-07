BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspect has been identified after a dog was rescued last week after being discovered inside of a cage in a hot field. Since then, the case has garnered a lot of attention and support online. The dog, Halo, is now receiving care inside of a local shelter, Renegade Paws Rescue. Volunteers say it points to a bigger problem of overpopulation in our community.

“This the kind of cruelty that we should not tolerate in our community, and it reflects extremely poorly on us as human beings,” said Renegade board member Cody Shelley.

On Thursday, Bryan County Animal Services received a call about an airline crate dumped in a hot field on Bell Road near Blitchton. What they found inside of the crate has sparked public outcry for legal action.

Now, the severely malnourished dog they rescued has been released from the veterinary hospital and placed in the care of Renegade Paws Rescue.

“Her name is Halo. She is extremely kind and sweet, and she is now in hospice care with us. She has mass cell tumors; she has a hole in her side we can see her bone. She’s been suffering for a long time very needlessly,” says Shelley.

Volunteers at Renegade say this is a result of a growing issue in our area.

“We have seen a significant uptick in cruelty and neglect cases. Along with the kind of neglect that leads to a devastating level of overpopulation and euthanasia in our community. All of these things come together to create a problem that belongs to all of us,” she continued.

News 3 is told, as of Wednesday afternoon, the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in the case and is very serious about pressing charges.

Officials say Ring camera footage is helping officers piece together the vehicle’s license plate, but for Halo, it’s too late.

“Halo is going to die. There is nothing that we can do to intervene, except mitigate Halo’s suffering. So, she is receiving palliative care. And she will be given that support and be kept as comfortable and happy as possible with a Renegade Paws foster until it’s time for her to peacefully and quietly and lovingly leave this earth,” Shelley said.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office at 912-653-3800.

Donations to help Halo be as comfortable as possible can be made to Renegade Paws Rescue. You can also make a direct donation to Halo’s medical bills by reaching out to the Faulkville Animal Hospital in Bloomingdale, which will be treating her for the remainder of her life.