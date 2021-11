BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) asks the public for help locating a missing woman.

BCSO says Karla Hillen, 58, was last seen Sunday in the area of Fort McAllister Road in Richmond Hill.

Karla is 5’05” with blond hair and hazel eyes.

BCSO asks that anyone who sees Karla or has information about her whereabouts to call them at 912-756-3101.