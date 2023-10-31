BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Bryan County school resource officer was fired after being accused of “inappropriate behavior,” according to the school district.

The officer was assigned to Bryan County Middle High School (BCMHS). Neither the school system, the City of Pembroke, nor the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are releasing the officer’s name.

According to Bryan County Schools, the school administration was notified of the behavior and began an investigation with assistance from the Pembroke Police Department.

Upon reviewing the information, the school resource officer was suspended from BCMHS and terminated the next day.

Bryan County Schools released a statement saying, in part: “The safety and well-being of our students and staff is always our number one priority and we want to thank the City of Pembroke and police department for their immediate action.”

The GBI has opened a preliminary investigation into the incident.