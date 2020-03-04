School cancellations for Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A couple of school systems in the Coastal Empire have decided to cancel after school activities for Wednesday, citing concerns about severe weather.

Tattnall County Schools will be closed for the rest of the week. The Evans County School System announced school will be canceled Thursday.

News 3 will update this page should any additional schools make changes.

BRYAN COUNTY

Bryan County Schools will observe regular dismissal times but all after school activities including athletic contests and practices are canceled for Wednesday afternoon.

ASP and Community Ed classes will follow their normal schedule.

EVANS COUNTY

The Evans County School System has canceled school on Thursday for students and staff.

“It is anticipated that several dirt roads will be closed this afternoon with almost all of them becoming impassable through the evening and tomorrow,” the school system stated.

Regular dismissal times are in effect for Wednesday.

All after school activities have been canceled for Wednesday and Thursday.

A decision about school on Friday will be made by Thursday at 1 p.m.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

The Eagle Express Mobile Classroom bus has been canceled for Wednesday.

SAVANNAH-CHATHAM COUNTY

All Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) athletic and after-school activities are canceled Wednesday afternoon.

This includes all 21st Century afterschool activities.

The YMCA After School Care programs (formerly known as PrymeTyme) will remain open; however, parents are encouraged to pick up their children by 5 p.m. or earlier.

School dismissal will remain on our regular operational schedule.

TATTNALL COUNTY

The Tattnall County Board of Education has canceled school on Thursday and Friday for students and staff.

“Currently, there are 12 roads that are closed, many more that will soon be closed, and continued heavy rain predicted for this afternoon and tomorrow,” the board posted online. “It will probably be Sunday before the water subsides enough for road work repair to begin.”

For families who live on closed or impassable roads, the board urges parents to make arrangements to meet the bus at a safe location like a paved road or to pick up their children from school at the end of the school day Wednesday.