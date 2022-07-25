BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Bryan County Recreation Director was fired after multiple sexual harassment claims were filed against him.

Records claim there have been several claims filed against Dr. Samose Mays. He was fired on June 10 for “inappropriate behavior.”

The harassment reports claim that Mays would curse out and berate one of his employees. The documents also state Mays made uncomfortable comments about women’s bodies.

“…Dr. Mays would make references about how beautiful my hair was,” one former employee claims. “He’d call me into his office, and we would be talking about recreation at first, and then he would get completely off the subject. And he would tell me I had black girl legs, whatever that means.”

“It was just one thing after another and it was the most uncomfortable situation I’ve been in, my entire life,” the person added.

Also, in an audio recording of a meeting with the county, Mays admitted to sending an employee an explicit video.

“You sent an employee a pornographic video,” a county official says in the video. “You as the department director sent an employee a pornographic video.”

“I understand that, I – I – made, I’m not going to say I made a mistake,” Mays responds. “I made a bad choice. It’s not a mistake. It’s a bad choice that I made.”

WSAV is told Mays asked if there was any way to keep his job and county officials said no. He is not eligible for rehire with the county government.