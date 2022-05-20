ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – Hyundai Motor Group is expected to announce Friday it’s building a massive electric vehicle plant in Bryan County.

Gov. Brian Kemp is slated to visit the mega-site off of Highway 280 Friday afternoon for “a special economic development announcement” with other state and local leaders.

“No one has going for them than (we do) with this site right here,” the governor said at the nearly 2,300-acre site in Ellabell last June.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is on the first trip of his administration to Asia to visit South Korea, where the automaker group is headquartered, as well as Japan.

The White House and Hyundai have been in discussions about the plant, the Associated Press reported.

Citing an official familiar with the anticipated announcement, AP said Hyundai’s investment will total more than $7 billion.

It will be the Peach State’s second massive electric vehicle plant announced in Georgia in less than a year.

Rivian Automotive in December announced it would build a $5 billion, 7,500-job electric truck plant about 45 miles east of Atlanta.

Bryan County — located about 25 miles inland from Savannah — grew by 48% over the last decade, according to figures released last August by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Not only does this make Bryan County the fastest-growing county in Georgia, but the sixth across the nation.

Hyundai Motor Group already operates two American assembly plants in West Point, Georgia, and Montgomery, Alabama.

The Associated Press contributed to this report