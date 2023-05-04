ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – An officer-involved shooting has shut down a portion of Highway 280 in Bryan County.

WSAV is told there is no threat to the community.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office closed down the highway between Groover Hill and Olive Branch until further notice.

Officials said an officer from the Georgia Department Of Public Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Division fired his weapon. The officer was injured but not shot and was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the suspect’s condition.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene now and will lead the investigation.